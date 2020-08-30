1/2
Connie Ruth (White) Poleson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Poleson
CONNIE RUTH (WHITE) POLESON
June 17, 1943
August 12, 2020
Connie Ruth Poleson passed away on August 12, 2020, after a long illness. Connie was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 17, 1943. She lived in Panama, England, Alabama, and California before graduating from Anchorage West High School in 1961. She earned a BA in Education from the University of Missouri in 1966, and taught elementary school in Kansas City before moving to Colorado Springs in 1968.
A talented entrepreneur, Connie owned and operated E&E Ambulance Service, was a partner in Applewood Music Studios (Golden, CO), a state of the art recording studio, and was CFO and COO of Mountain America, Inc., a major land development company with ten developments across the Colorado Rocky Mountains and Eastern Plains. She served on the Girl Scouts Wagon Wheel Council, was a member of the Junior League, co-chaired a celebrity ARK fundraiser for alcoholism recovery, co-chaired the Olympathon 1979, a national, celebrity event in conjunction with the Olympic Training Center that was instrumental to funding US Olympic athletes. She also co-chaired an annual Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF) event, bringing in Mary Wilson of the Supremes - a highlight for Connie as she had a love for Motown music and was a fantastic dancer.
Connie volunteered at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, where she helped hand-raise Asha, a baby mountain gorilla whose mother was not able to raise her. In addition, she was involved in several other charities in Colorado Springs, including the Fine Arts Center and the Marion House for homeless outreach.
Connie (aka Queen of Everything) is survived by her husband of 55 years, William Poleson (aka, Cabana Boy); her daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Khale Burkett; grandchildren Wiley, Ellie, and Thomas; and by her siblings Joe White, Patti White, and Chris White. Connie was known for her quick wit, contagious humor, intelligence, and determination. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Connie through a donation to either the Wounded Warrior Project, or Doctors Without Borders.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blunt Mortuary
2229 West Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
(719) 634-8831
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 30, 2020
Dear Bill and Missy, I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. I have fond memories of Connie and of being your neighbors years ago. It was always a pleasure when we ran into each other over the years. Sending my deepest sympathy.
Debbie Might
Friend
August 30, 2020
Dear Bill , Missy and Family,
I read with interest the lovely tribute to dear Connie. Many fond memories of great times Tom and I shared with the Polrsons through the years. I am sorry for your loss.
Fondly, Camilla Gresham
Camilla Gresham
Friend
August 30, 2020
Bill, Missy and family
So very very sorry to hear of your loss. Connie was such a fun loving and vibrant woman... full of life and her absence will leave a heavy quietness. Praying God will comfort you and that His Presence will surround you. Hugs and love - Denise Stanton Taylor and family
Denise Taylor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved