Poleson
CONNIE RUTH (WHITE) POLESON
June 17, 1943
August 12, 2020
Connie Ruth Poleson passed away on August 12, 2020, after a long illness. Connie was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 17, 1943. She lived in Panama, England, Alabama, and California before graduating from Anchorage West High School in 1961. She earned a BA in Education from the University of Missouri in 1966, and taught elementary school in Kansas City before moving to Colorado Springs in 1968.
A talented entrepreneur, Connie owned and operated E&E Ambulance Service, was a partner in Applewood Music Studios (Golden, CO), a state of the art recording studio, and was CFO and COO of Mountain America, Inc., a major land development company with ten developments across the Colorado Rocky Mountains and Eastern Plains. She served on the Girl Scouts Wagon Wheel Council, was a member of the Junior League, co-chaired a celebrity ARK fundraiser for alcoholism recovery, co-chaired the Olympathon 1979, a national, celebrity event in conjunction with the Olympic Training Center that was instrumental to funding US Olympic athletes. She also co-chaired an annual Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF) event, bringing in Mary Wilson of the Supremes - a highlight for Connie as she had a love for Motown music and was a fantastic dancer.
Connie volunteered at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, where she helped hand-raise Asha, a baby mountain gorilla whose mother was not able to raise her. In addition, she was involved in several other charities in Colorado Springs, including the Fine Arts Center and the Marion House for homeless outreach.
Connie (aka Queen of Everything) is survived by her husband of 55 years, William Poleson (aka, Cabana Boy); her daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Khale Burkett; grandchildren Wiley, Ellie, and Thomas; and by her siblings Joe White, Patti White, and Chris White. Connie was known for her quick wit, contagious humor, intelligence, and determination. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Connie through a donation to either the Wounded Warrior Project
, or Doctors Without Borders
.