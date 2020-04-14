Alba
CONSUELO "CONNIE" (ESQUEDA) ALBA
December 1, 1928 March 16, 2020
Preceded in death by husband Inocencio "Shorty" Alba, sons John Alba and Baby Joe Alba,Grand Baby Anthony, numerous sisters and brothers.
Born in Clarksdale AZ to Rito Esqueda and Pascuala Jimenez. Connie was a daycare provider and loved by many. She also worked as a housekeeper for a short time. Her hobbies were crochet clubs, gardening and Cripple Creek. She is survived by her children Alicia (Dr. A. Daniel Bronkhurst), Yolanda (Poppa Rick) Hendrex, Elsa (Ruben) Nunez, Maria Alba, Ernesto (Martha) Alba, Felipe Alba (Jim Evetts) and 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She will be missed dearly but find comfort that she is in heaven.
Cappadonna Funeral Home handled preparation of the body. Service to be held in Long Beach, CA at later date due to COVID-19.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020