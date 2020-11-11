Thilmony

CONSUELO (CONNIE) E. THILMONY

July 19,1944

October 26, 2020

Consuelo with her parents Consuelo and Andres Lopez along with youngest son Jorge came to America in the fall/winter of 1966 to join with their 3 other brothers; An gel, Carlos and Santiago who had left Cuba years before because they chose to be free. They came to

Fargo, ND to be with the 3 brothers who were obtaining their degrees. Jorge gets his degree some years later.

Consuelo (Connie) graduated her business schooling and went to work as head bookkeeper and then promoted to office manager. She however wasn't done with her schooling and started her studies at NDSU Fargo, ND. She met a young ND man by the name of Thomas; they dated and married the summer of 1971. Thomas was transferred to Texas. Consuelo enrolled at the University of Texas and graduated at the top of her class.

Connie and Thomas enjoyed traveling throughout Europe on 4 different occasions until 2015. Connie with the illness known as Alzheimer's could no longer travel. Consuelo passed away due to the related complications that this illness causes.

Connie was in the loving care of the organization: PIKES PEAK hospice unit at PENROSE HOSPITAL the last 4 days of her life here on earth. This organization deserves any support you would like to provide. They have my love, Thomas







