Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128

Haile

CORDELIA "CORDY" PRISCILLA HAILE

December 24, 1937 October 17, 2019

Cordelia Priscilla Valdez Haile, 81, passed away October 17, 2019. She was a strong, independent Christian woman.

She was born December 24, 1937 in Durango, Colorado and was the daughter of the late Rev. Chris Valdez and Rosa Antonia Jacquez Valdez.

She graduated from Nyssa Oregon High School in 1956. She then went to cosmetology college in Idaho Falls, Idaho and then returned to Nyssa, Oregon and opened Fashionette's Beauty Shop. She met Donald Jack Haile and they were married on July 16, 1961 in Winnemucca, Nevada. They had two children. Donald passed away while serving our country in the Vietnam War, February 9, 1968. Cordy moved back to Colorado Springs, Colorado. She opened the first nail salon in the Broadmoor named, "Cordy's Nails and Beauty Boutique" (1968-1995). It was also the first non-smoking beauty shop. She started the first women's jail ministries in four states and assisted in opening women's homes to support the women when they were released. Cordy would teach them how to start over, how to be successful in life on a Christian basis.

Cordy was preceded in death by her husband, SSgt Donald Jack Haile; grandson-in-law, Michael Adam "Mikey" Reindl and most of her family members, all whom loved her dearly.

Cordy is survived by her children, Mark Dale Haile, Margo Dianna Haile Manning (Rocky), and Bret Cameron Wagner; grandchildren, Nathaniel Vincent Manning, Donald Patrick Manning, Rockelle Dianna Manning Reindl, and Dale Page Haile; and great-grandchildren, Jace Donovan Manning and Mick Asher "Mickey" Reindl.

To read the full story of Cordy's life, please visit tsfs.co

Services Pending.







