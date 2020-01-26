Pond
CORNELIA DORIS POND
January 23, 2020
Cornelia Doris Pond passed away on January 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her family, including her husband of 76 years, Holly. She is survived by her three daughters Susan Butler, Judy Kudlow and Carolyn Fisher, and is fondly remembered by her six grandchildren and 9
great-grandchildren.
Doris was an active member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild. As a wife of a career Air Force pilot she fulfilled her decades-long role with cheerful dedication.
She will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at noon on Tuesday, January 28. For additional information contact Swan Law funeral home: 719-471-9900
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020