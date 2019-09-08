Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelia Nell Quinlan Minister. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Minister

CORNELIA NELL QUINLAN MINISTER

July 1, 1930 - July 12, 2019

In the early morning hours of July 12, 2019, Cornelia Nell Quinlan Minister passed on to reunite with her late husband, former State Senator Kingston Minister. Born in Boulder, Colorado, July 1, 1930, to Arthur and Cornelia Quinlan, she was the second of seven children. Cornelia graduated from Ft. Collins High School in 1948 and Colorado A&M in 1952, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Although her degree was in home economics, her long professional life was devoted to teaching elementary school in St. Louis, California and Colorado. She retired from Canyon Elementary in District 12.

Although she had no children of her own, throughout her long teaching career she had a positive impact on many, many young lives. In addition, she was always willing to provide support to her extended family and people in her big circle of friends. Her delightful sense of humor, dedication (sometimes she admitted to Irish stubbornness), spirit of adventure and fierce loyalty will be missed.

She and King owned King's Gallery of Gifts in old Colorado City until a store fire in December 2002.

She was a longtime, active Anglican, most recently with St. Chad Anglican Mission. She was an active member of the Collectors Club and a member and Past President of BW of PEO.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Art and her sister Kathryn Kendall. She is survived by brothers Roy (Karen) and John (Sue), sisters Nancy Costa and Helen Holden, and 3 generations of nieces and nephews and their family members, as well as loyal friends Carole Harper, Helen O'Donnell, the Richard family and caregiver Becky Page.

A remembrance service will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 14th at Evergreen Funeral Home. The family will have a private burial at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Denver. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the is suggested.







