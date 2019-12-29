Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corwin Gentry Sousa. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Sousa

CORWIN "COREY" GENTRY SOUSA

January 1, 1991 December 23, 2019

In the early hours of December 23rd, we suddenly lost a great son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend; Corwin Gentry Sousa (Corey). Born January 1st, 1991, he gave us 28 years of music, art and love. Although, he struggled with many demons he always loved us unconditionally. Colorado Springs was his home but the world was his influence and his deep conversations often made us feel like we were sitting with a poet. He was a jazz trumpeter at Holmes MS and traveled to Europe with the Coronado HS band. But, after graduation in 2009 Corey began to develop what would become his true passion, the guitar. His musical talent flowed effortlessly from him whenever he played guitar or put pen to paper. His impromptu piano solos that filled the house were the soundtrack to our lives.

Corey leaves behind many friends, his young niece and nephew; Stella and Thomas, brothers; Connor and Zack, sister Erin, brother-in-law Darren and parents; Chris and Joanie.

We each may hold our own personal story of laughter and tears with Corey. Please join us on Sunday, December 29th from 1pm-4pm for a viewing and share your stories with us at Swan Law Funeral Directors; 501 N Cascade Ave 80903. Services will be at the same location on Saturday, January 4th at 3pm. Reception to follow at Mother Muff's at 2432 W Colorado Ave 80904.







SousaCORWIN "COREY" GENTRY SOUSAJanuary 1, 1991 December 23, 2019In the early hours of December 23rd, we suddenly lost a great son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend; Corwin Gentry Sousa (Corey). Born January 1st, 1991, he gave us 28 years of music, art and love. Although, he struggled with many demons he always loved us unconditionally. Colorado Springs was his home but the world was his influence and his deep conversations often made us feel like we were sitting with a poet. He was a jazz trumpeter at Holmes MS and traveled to Europe with the Coronado HS band. But, after graduation in 2009 Corey began to develop what would become his true passion, the guitar. His musical talent flowed effortlessly from him whenever he played guitar or put pen to paper. His impromptu piano solos that filled the house were the soundtrack to our lives.Corey leaves behind many friends, his young niece and nephew; Stella and Thomas, brothers; Connor and Zack, sister Erin, brother-in-law Darren and parents; Chris and Joanie.We each may hold our own personal story of laughter and tears with Corey. Please join us on Sunday, December 29th from 1pm-4pm for a viewing and share your stories with us at Swan Law Funeral Directors; 501 N Cascade Ave 80903. Services will be at the same location on Saturday, January 4th at 3pm. Reception to follow at Mother Muff's at 2432 W Colorado Ave 80904. Published in The Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close