Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Shove Chapel, Colorado College Celebration of Life Following Services El Paso Club

Whitney

Craig loved his family and his community! Following his graduation from Cornell College, Craig returned to Colorado Springs where he would become a recognized business and community leader. During his professional life, Craig was involved in innumerable community activities, always true to his commitment to be a "good community citizen". Countless people and numerous Colorado Springs organizations benefitted from Craig's commitment to others. With Craig's more than forty years of active business and civic engagement, the list is long. Craig's loyal commitment to community and others is best exemplified by the honor of Life Achievement Award given him by

November 6, 1945 June 10, 2019

CRAIG EDWARD WHITNEY

Craig Whitney, a life-long Colorado Springs resident, business and community leader, died at home on Monday, June 10, 2019, from complications of cardiac arrest. Craig died as he lived surrounded by his family and his devoted friends.

Craig is survived by his wife, Penny, four of his five children, Kara (Sean) Carroll, Grant (Stephanie) Whitney, Chase Whitney, and Paige Whitney, and six wonderful grandchildren: Turner Whitney, Noah Carroll, Connor Carroll, Leighton Whitney, Piper Whitney, and Samantha Whitney. Craig was preceded in death by his beloved son Kyle who died on April 11, 2019. Craig is also survived by his sister Beth (Jim) Cunningham and was preceded in death by his sister Karen Gilbert.

Craig knew the joy of family, the call of commitment, the warmth of friendship! Craig Whitney will be remembered and missed by many!

Memorial services for Craig are scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 1:00pm, Shove Chapel, Colorado College. A celebration of life reception at the El Paso Club, hosted by many of Craig's friends, will immediately follow the Shove Chapel service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig's honor to: St. George's Anglican Church New Priest Internship Program; the Salvation Army El Paso County, the Rotary of Colorado Springs Community Service Fund; Cornell College Annual Fund.





