Brode
CRAIG MICHAEL BRODE
March 20th, 1978 November 12th, 2019
Craig Michael Brode graced this world on March 20, 1978 to Carl Brode and Kristy Eller (Hollopeter). He passed on November 12, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Carl and Kristy, his son, Shawn, his wife, Kari and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Craig was a caring, compassionate and devoted man. He always won at trivial pursuit and rarely caught the type of fish he was actually fishing for. He poured his heart and soul into being a phenomenal father, dedicated friend and loved his family unconditionally.
Donations in Craig's memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Craig-Brode-Memorial-Fund
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019