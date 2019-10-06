Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig R. Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Craig R. Scott, of Aurora, died unexpectedly on September 30th at the age of 71.

Craig is survived by his daughter Annie Peffer of Monroe, NY, his daughter Betsy Peffer and her husband Bob Merkel of Centennial, CO, and his son Rodney Peffer and his wife Heather of Aurora, CO. Craig was a grandfather of 5: Haley, Hayden, Jake, Tyler, and Hunter. Craig is also survived by his siblings, Mark Scott and Carole Rehder.

Craig was born and raised in Iowa, but spent most of his adult life in Colorado and California. Craig served our country in the Army, held jobs in the telecommunications and cable industries and later in life became a successful aerospace test engineer with Lockheed Martin. Craig was passionate about photography and loved the natural beauty of the American West.

Despite only being married briefly, Craig was a devoted and caring father to his three step-children and five grandchildren for the remainder of his life. He will be dearly missed.

There will be a celebration of Craig's life held in Colorado Springs later this month. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the National Park Foundation.





Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019

