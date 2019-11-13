Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Creswell Hugh Bishop. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bishop

In 1973 Hugh and Lois opened Bishop Appraisal Group, and later owned Bishop Tours and Travel in Woodmoor until Lois passed away in 1992. In 2012, Hugh moved to the Chicago area to be nearer his son John and family.

October 27, 1923 November 3, 2019

CRESWELL HUGH BISHOP

C. Hugh, formerly of Monument, CO, passed away peacefully on November 3rd. After serving in the New Zealand military during World War II, he emigrated in 1948 to Watertown, South Dakota, and began a career in real estate.

There he met and married Lois Elaine Bell of Huron, South Dakota in 1956. The couple adopted three children and relocated in 1967, to a then-lonely stretch of Highway 105 outside Monument. There, they built a sprawling house in the trees, that for 40 years was a place of warmth and welcome to family and friends from around the world.

Hugh is survived by sons John (Janet) and Paul; grandchildren Jessica Coote, James Spector-Bishop, and Jack Spector-Bishop; and "almost children" Lindsay and Sharyn Fenwick and Gail Ries. He is also remembered by Air Force Academy graduates from the classes of 1971-75, to whom he and Lois opened their home during their time as cadets and for many years thereafter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, sister, June Reul, and daughter, Jody Coote.

No public memorial is planned; donations may be sent to Hugh's favorite charity:

Children's International:

www.children.org.





