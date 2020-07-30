EllingtonCURTIS ELLINGTONMay 25, 1943July 17, 2020Age 77 passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Battle Creek Michigan. He was born May 25, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Jerry Fuqua and Essie Jefferson. Curtis worked for the US Government for over 20 years, retiring from the Army as a Radar Equipment Specialist. Curtis graduated from Willow Run High and was baptized at Willow Run Baptist Church in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Curtis loved music, dancing and football - especially the University of Michigan and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Travis Kelley, and a great granddaughter Azalia Ellington. He is survived by his wife Lettie Ellington, one son Clayton Ellington of Colorado Springs, CO; two daughters, Venessa (Bryant) Alston of Colorado Springs; and Leticia Kelley of Stone Mountain, GA.; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a host of cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Angelus Chapel on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM and Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday; July 31, 2020. Burial will take place at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado.