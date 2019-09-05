Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Ann Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellis

CYNTHIA ANN ELLIS

February 25, 1959 August 20, 2019

Born in Orange County Oklahoma but raised in Laguna Beach California.

Cindy was an accomplished Chef and Artist

She was an incredible Woman, Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Friend. Her family will always remember a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile and laughter filled the room. Always giving and loving. She is survived by her Love, Rick Pearson, Sons - Billy Hull of Big Sky Montana and Zach Ellis of Colorado Springs - Daughters Ashley (Alex), Amanda and Alex of Colorado Springs - 2 Grandchildren and one unborn Grandson. Sisters - Sylvia Yasumoto, Tina Nelson, Tonya Ryan and Sandra Bergantz. Brothers Joseph, Richard, Robert Ellis.

A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Please feel free to donate to .





