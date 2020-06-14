Shattuck
CYNTHIA JOY SHATTUCK
June 18, 1953
May 31, 2020
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Cynthia Joy Shattuck, loving wife and mother, passed away with her family at her side at the age of 66. She was born on June 18, 1953 in Enid, OK, to Elgie and Leatrice Young. On July 1, 1972, Cindy married her high school sweetheart, James Ronald Shattuck. Together, they raised two children, Kendra and James.
Cindy earned the respect and gratitude of her coworkers, by helping them for over 30 years as an IT Specialist, for the US government. Family and friends will forever miss her calming and compassionate spirit, and always remember her warm smile and kind heart.
She was a remarkable cook and well known for her amazing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Cindy's collection of recipes, from family and friends, was so extensive that she even wrote and edited a cookbook with her mother. Her greatest loves were horses, the mountains, her animals and her family.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father Elgie and her cat Frosty. She is survived by her husband Jim, her two children, Kendra and James, her mother and stepfather Leatrice and Russ, and her brother Evan.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., led by Pastor Eunjoo Yi, followed by a burial service at 12:00 p.m., at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Cindy's wishes were in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the DreamCatchers Equine Resque Inc. located in Fountain, CO.
Visit: www.dignitymemorial.com
CYNTHIA JOY SHATTUCK
June 18, 1953
May 31, 2020
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Cynthia Joy Shattuck, loving wife and mother, passed away with her family at her side at the age of 66. She was born on June 18, 1953 in Enid, OK, to Elgie and Leatrice Young. On July 1, 1972, Cindy married her high school sweetheart, James Ronald Shattuck. Together, they raised two children, Kendra and James.
Cindy earned the respect and gratitude of her coworkers, by helping them for over 30 years as an IT Specialist, for the US government. Family and friends will forever miss her calming and compassionate spirit, and always remember her warm smile and kind heart.
She was a remarkable cook and well known for her amazing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Cindy's collection of recipes, from family and friends, was so extensive that she even wrote and edited a cookbook with her mother. Her greatest loves were horses, the mountains, her animals and her family.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father Elgie and her cat Frosty. She is survived by her husband Jim, her two children, Kendra and James, her mother and stepfather Leatrice and Russ, and her brother Evan.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., led by Pastor Eunjoo Yi, followed by a burial service at 12:00 p.m., at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Cindy's wishes were in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the DreamCatchers Equine Resque Inc. located in Fountain, CO.
Visit: www.dignitymemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.