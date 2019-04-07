Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D'Esta Yvonne (Harris) Thomas. View Sign

Thomas

D'ESTA YVONNE (HARRIS) THOMAS

September 11, 1947 March 29, 2019

The Earth lost but Heaven gained a beautiful soul when D'Esta lost her battle with cancer on Friday, March 29 surrounded by family and friends. She was very proud of her Native American heritage and fought like a true warrior, along with her amazing daughter Danielle, by her side, every step of the way. We feel blessed to have had her in our lives.

D'Esta was born on September 11, 1947 in Monte Vista, Colorado to Hugh and Mary Harris. The family moved to and settled in Manitou Springs in the early 1950's.

D'Esta attended Manitou Elementary and Jr. High and was a proud 1965 graduate of Manitou High School. She was a Mustang to her very core and bled green and gold. She was instrumental in arranging and planning class reunions, parties, and bar-b-ques so everyone would get together, enjoy and remember them fondly. She tried hard to stay connected with Manitou and to her lifelong friends, "The Gang": John, Danny and Liz, Larry and Kathi, Steve and Lisa, Linda and Dana, Jennifer, Vickie, Kay, Georgianne and Denny.

She had many jobs during her lifetime ranging from umpiring baseball, running a daycare, to working security for School District 11. She treasured her time working with the students and held special places in her heart for them. She loved working for the public and helping others. She was a true giver in every sense of the word. D'Esta's favorite job was that of being a "Grandma". She spent many years selflessly caring for her two granddaughters, Aurora and Aliza, whom she adored.

D'Esta was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elsieanne Tucker; her beloved "Daddy", Hugh W. and mother, Mary O. Harris; and grandson, Anthony LaTour.

She is survived by her loving daughter, D'Esta Danielle Thomas; "fur babies", Little Bear, Apache, Echota, Kiowa and Pawnee; her son, Joshua (Shae) Thomas; her beloved granddaughters, Aurora and Aliza Thomas; her brother, Tom and sister-in-law, Bobbi Harris; niece, Shawna (Steve) Stackonis and great nephews, William and Jackson Abbey; nephew, Tommy (Becky) and great nephews, Declan and Porter Harris; and "sister wife", Lisa Thomas.

To cherish her memory, please join us for a Funeral Service, 2:30PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Avenue, Manitou Springs, Colorado 80829.

Interment, Crystal Valley Cemetery, Manitou Springs, Colorado 80829.

Mothers are angels without wings,

Blessing our lives with the most precious thing,

Unconditional Love!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in D'Esta's memory be sent to: The Misfits Dog Rescue PayPal to misfitsdrgmailcom, or mail to 217 Garden Drive, Penrose, Colorado 81240.







