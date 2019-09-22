Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daisy Jane (Addington) Allman. View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Send Flowers Obituary

DAISY JANE (ADDINGTON) ALLMAN

October 27, 1927 September 6, 2019

Daisy, 91, passed away on 6 September 2019, at Pikes Peak Hospice (Penrose Hospital), in Colorado Springs where she had lived for the past 38 years. She enjoyed a long and active life as a military wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and teacher. Daisy loved her family and friends, dancing and music, and was an avid supporter of liberal arts education and civil rights.

Daisy was born in Empire, Stephens County, Oklahoma, on 27 October 1927 to Leon Chester and Edith Era Coleman Addington. She and her sister followed their widowed mother to various teaching posts in Oklahoma with summers spent on their grandparent's farm. At age 15, she enrolled at Missouri State Teachers College before transferring to the University of Oklahoma in Norman. She graduated with a BA in English Literature in 1950 (along with her husband Hugh, whom she had met in Norman and later married in Jacksonville, Florida in 1945).

Throughout the years, the family traveled with the U.S. Army to Heidelberg, GE, Boulder CO, Arlington VA, Honolulu, HI, and on to retirement in Michigan. After teaching elementary education, Daisy enrolled at Michigan State University, where she earned her Masters degree in Educational Psychology in 1977.

Continued travel and more involvement as a grandparent led Daisy to Colorado Springs, where she pursued a variety of jobs and interests with her usual energy.

Daisy is survived by Phillip Hugh Allman, Jr., her husband of 74 years, their two children [Phillip Hugh Allman III (Violetta "Holly") of San Mateo CA, and Lisa Marianne Margaret Hale (Jeff) of Bradenton FL], three grandchildren [Maximillian D. Allman (Susan) of Castro Valley CA, Jesse G. Hale (Elena) of Anchorage AK, and Douglas M. Hale (Matthew Decker) of Hyattsville MD], and four great grandchildren

(Krystyna S. and Caroline E. Allman, and Nathaniel G. and Elliott I. Hale). Daisy is predeceased by her mother, father, and only sibling, Vera Jeanne Spriggs (Homer MI).

A determined idealist, she always expected the best of herself and others. Daisy was a caring, outspoken and passionate woman who was loved and will be dearly missed.

In her memory, Daisy would have preferred a donation to Compassion and Choices

(

A Memorial site for Daisy is located at

A memorial service and burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery







