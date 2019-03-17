Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale B. Watts. View Sign

Watts

DALE B. WATTS

March 9, 2019

Surrounded by his family, Dale B. Watts passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019, at the age of 65.

Dale Watts is survived by his loving wife, Patsy; his beloved daughter, Susan, her husband Michael Auer, and Dale's grandchildren Alana and Max; his brother Keith Watts and his wife Nancy; his sister Dawn Watts Griebelbauer and her husband David Griebelbauer; his niece April Watts; and his nephew Dylan Watts. He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mildred Watts.

Dale graduated from Air Academy High School in 1971. After high school, Dale pursued a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) in Resource Systems Engineering. In September 1975, Dale began his 33-year-long career with Colorado Springs Utilities. In 1984, Dale, followed in his father's footsteps and became a licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in the State of Colorado. In 1989, he completed his Masters of Engineering in Space Mission Operations from UCCS. Dale contributed to the well-being of the community as an Environmental Engineer for Colorado Springs Utilities until retiring, in December 2008, as a Senior Project Engineer. In 2011, the U.S. Air Force Academy Zeta Chapter of Tau Beta Pi, honored Dale by inducting him into the Engineering Honor Society as an Eminent Engineer.

Dale courted and married the love of his life Patsy Patterson, a true angel here on earth. She and Dale were married for 41 years.

A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 E Bijou Street, Colorado Springs.





WattsDALE B. WATTSMarch 9, 2019Surrounded by his family, Dale B. Watts passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019, at the age of 65.Dale Watts is survived by his loving wife, Patsy; his beloved daughter, Susan, her husband Michael Auer, and Dale's grandchildren Alana and Max; his brother Keith Watts and his wife Nancy; his sister Dawn Watts Griebelbauer and her husband David Griebelbauer; his niece April Watts; and his nephew Dylan Watts. He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mildred Watts.Dale graduated from Air Academy High School in 1971. After high school, Dale pursued a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) in Resource Systems Engineering. In September 1975, Dale began his 33-year-long career with Colorado Springs Utilities. In 1984, Dale, followed in his father's footsteps and became a licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in the State of Colorado. In 1989, he completed his Masters of Engineering in Space Mission Operations from UCCS. Dale contributed to the well-being of the community as an Environmental Engineer for Colorado Springs Utilities until retiring, in December 2008, as a Senior Project Engineer. In 2011, the U.S. Air Force Academy Zeta Chapter of Tau Beta Pi, honored Dale by inducting him into the Engineering Honor Society as an Eminent Engineer.Dale courted and married the love of his life Patsy Patterson, a true angel here on earth. She and Dale were married for 41 years.A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 E Bijou Street, Colorado Springs. Religious Service Information First Presbyterian Church

219 E Bijou St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close