DALE B. WATTS
March 9, 2019
Surrounded by his family, Dale B. Watts passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019, at the age of 65.
Dale Watts is survived by his loving wife, Patsy; his beloved daughter, Susan, her husband Michael Auer, and Dale's grandchildren Alana and Max; his brother Keith Watts and his wife Nancy; his sister Dawn Watts Griebelbauer and her husband David Griebelbauer; his niece April Watts; and his nephew Dylan Watts. He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mildred Watts.
Dale graduated from Air Academy High School in 1971. After high school, Dale pursued a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) in Resource Systems Engineering. In September 1975, Dale began his 33-year-long career with Colorado Springs Utilities. In 1984, Dale, followed in his father's footsteps and became a licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in the State of Colorado. In 1989, he completed his Masters of Engineering in Space Mission Operations from UCCS. Dale contributed to the well-being of the community as an Environmental Engineer for Colorado Springs Utilities until retiring, in December 2008, as a Senior Project Engineer. In 2011, the U.S. Air Force Academy Zeta Chapter of Tau Beta Pi, honored Dale by inducting him into the Engineering Honor Society as an Eminent Engineer.
Dale courted and married the love of his life Patsy Patterson, a true angel here on earth. She and Dale were married for 41 years.
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 E Bijou Street, Colorado Springs.
First Presbyterian Church
219 E Bijou St
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019