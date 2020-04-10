Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale D. Stodden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stodden

DALE D. STODDEN

August 30, 1940 April 5, 2020

Dale D Stodden was called home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020.

He was born August 30, 1940 in Mapleton, Iowa to Fred and Elizabeth Stodden. Dale was preceded in death by his son Kyle, father and mother, one sister Pat and his God Son Scott. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda, and his five remaining sisters, Joyce, Marilyn, Karen, Dianna, and Lois.

After 21 years serving his country, he settled his family in the Colorado Springs area where he worked with US fitness center, a plumbing company, and lastly started a Back Flow business with a friend.

Dale enjoyed going to Cripple Creek, golfing, bowling and gardening. He also enjoyed playing softball up to 60 years of age.

Memorial Service to be held at a later date.







StoddenDALE D. STODDENAugust 30, 1940 April 5, 2020Dale D Stodden was called home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020.He was born August 30, 1940 in Mapleton, Iowa to Fred and Elizabeth Stodden. Dale was preceded in death by his son Kyle, father and mother, one sister Pat and his God Son Scott. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda, and his five remaining sisters, Joyce, Marilyn, Karen, Dianna, and Lois.After 21 years serving his country, he settled his family in the Colorado Springs area where he worked with US fitness center, a plumbing company, and lastly started a Back Flow business with a friend.Dale enjoyed going to Cripple Creek, golfing, bowling and gardening. He also enjoyed playing softball up to 60 years of age.Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close