Stodden
DALE D. STODDEN
August 30, 1940 April 5, 2020
Dale D Stodden was called home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020.
He was born August 30, 1940 in Mapleton, Iowa to Fred and Elizabeth Stodden. Dale was preceded in death by his son Kyle, father and mother, one sister Pat and his God Son Scott. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda, and his five remaining sisters, Joyce, Marilyn, Karen, Dianna, and Lois.
After 21 years serving his country, he settled his family in the Colorado Springs area where he worked with US fitness center, a plumbing company, and lastly started a Back Flow business with a friend.
Dale enjoyed going to Cripple Creek, golfing, bowling and gardening. He also enjoyed playing softball up to 60 years of age.
Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020