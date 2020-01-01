Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Duane Garrett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DALE DUANE GARRETT

September 17, 1925 December 29, 2019

Dale Duane Garrett passed away peacefully at home on December 29, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dale was a full time resident of Arizona since 2010, after relocating from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dale grew up in Bloomington Illinois. He was a veteran of World War II and assigned to the Seabees, a division of the Navy. While in the Seabees, he served in Iwo Jima after the initial invasion. The time he spent serving his country had a profound impact on his life and those near him.

After the war, Dale returned to Bloomington, Illinois and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University. He met his wife, Juanita, in Bloomington and they shared a blessed life together for over 70 years.

Dale and Juanita relocated from Bloomington, Illinois to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1954. It was there that Dale set up a successful State Farm Insurance agency serving customers in the Colorado Springs area for over 47 years.

Dale and Juanita Garrett were followers of Jesus Christ and were faithful in their walk with Christ since 1961. They were active members of First Presbyterian Church for many years. Dale served in several civic organizations during his professional life in Colorado Springs.

Dale was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He loved to spend time outdoors with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Juanita Garrett, daughter Renee Anderson of Parker, Colorado, son Gary (Kathy) of Fountain Hills, AZ, Brian (Kelly) of Phoenix, Arizona and Spencer (Elaine) in Wheaton, Illinois. Grandchildren include; Stephen Anderson (Jill), Michelle Anderson Wiley (Matthew), Shelby Garrett Winstead (Tyler), Corey Garrett Byron (Andrew), Heather Garrett, Holly Garrett, Mitchell Garrett, Colton Dale Garrett, Oliver Garrett (Grace), Josephine Garrett, Annabelle Garrett, Lydia Garrett and Spencer Garrett. Great grandchildren Levi Anderson, Victoria Wiley, Elizabeth Wiley, Michael Wiley, Emory Byron and Raya Byron. Dale's memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 219 East Bijou St. in Colorado Springs on January 6th at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to First Presbyterian Church 219 East Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or Scottsdale Bible Church at 7601 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.





