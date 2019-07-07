Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Everett Neugebauer. View Sign Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Send Flowers Obituary

Neugebauer

DALE EVERETT NEUGEBAUER

February 29, 1920

July 3, 2019

Dale Neugebauer, of Fountain, Colorado, passed away on July 3, 2019, at the age of 99, and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Dale was born on February 28, 1920 to Rudolph and Marjorie (Smyth) Neugebauer in Ovid, Colorado.

Dale's family moved to Sheridan Lake, Colorado in 1921. He attended school at South Steward, grades one through 8, where he rode horseback to school. He was on of the lucky children in the devastating spring snowstorm in 1931, because his horse sensed the bad weather, refused to go any further, turned around and headed for home. Several children froze to death trying to get home. He was the only one of his family to attend high school. He stayed with his older sister Elsie, in Holly, Colorado, while attending high school.

Dale married the love of his life, Stella, at the age of 22 and proudly celebrated 73 years of marriage, before her death on July 2, 2014.

Dale was known for his love of the land, being a dedicated farmer, and raising a good crop. He was a dryland farmer, south of Sheridan Lake. He was the last of the original cast that started the Holly Saddle Club.

Dale and Stella moved their family in 1953, to Black Forest where they had a dairy farm, milking 100 head of Holstein twice a day. He helped start the Black Forest Saddle Club located on the Wolf Ranch. In between farm seasons, he did side jobs locally (building fences, working at the Air Force Academy, built block foundation for house being moved, and learned how to run electrical wiring with his good friend, Wilbur Thompson's help).

Dale and Stella moved briefly to Fowler in 1963, and then to Fountain in 1965, and bought and irrigation farm raising hay. He worked on Ft. Carson planting trees (along with Buford) and helped his son-in-law installing carpet for several years, when he wasn't in the hay field. He helped start the Fountain Riding and Roping Club at Metcalfe Park. In 1966, he started doing custom baling for the Bob Norris Ranch and continued doing that until his early 80's. Dale was very meticulous about the hay being just right for bailing, and the grandkids (Angie, Jason, Darrin) can attest to how many early morning hours might be spent waiting for the stem of hay to get dry enough to bale.

Dale is survived by his two children, Buford (Gerry) Neugebauer of Cheraw, and Barbara (Ron) Soleau of Fountain; six grandchildren, Angie (Darrel) Hoss of Cheraw, Jason (Carol) Soleau of Fountain, Darrin Soleau of Fountain, Stephanie Spitz of Lamar, Lisha Neugebauer of La Junta and Brandon (Tara) Neugebauer of Swink; eight great-grandchildren, Kodey Hoss, Angelle Soleau, Ronnie and Sebastian Soleau, Bailey, Shay and Braley Spitz, Rhet Neugebauer and Ryker and Kynlee White; 3 great-great- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and all of his siblings: Gene Neugebauer, Elsie Crum, Josie Cooper, Hank Nengebauer, Al Neugebauer and a grandson, Lance Soleau. Per Dale's request, no services will be held. Online registry book is a

Memorial donations may be made to or First United Methodist Church of Fountain, P.O. Box 607, Fountain, Colorado 80817.







NeugebauerDALE EVERETT NEUGEBAUERFebruary 29, 1920July 3, 2019Dale Neugebauer, of Fountain, Colorado, passed away on July 3, 2019, at the age of 99, and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Dale was born on February 28, 1920 to Rudolph and Marjorie (Smyth) Neugebauer in Ovid, Colorado.Dale's family moved to Sheridan Lake, Colorado in 1921. He attended school at South Steward, grades one through 8, where he rode horseback to school. He was on of the lucky children in the devastating spring snowstorm in 1931, because his horse sensed the bad weather, refused to go any further, turned around and headed for home. Several children froze to death trying to get home. He was the only one of his family to attend high school. He stayed with his older sister Elsie, in Holly, Colorado, while attending high school.Dale married the love of his life, Stella, at the age of 22 and proudly celebrated 73 years of marriage, before her death on July 2, 2014.Dale was known for his love of the land, being a dedicated farmer, and raising a good crop. He was a dryland farmer, south of Sheridan Lake. He was the last of the original cast that started the Holly Saddle Club.Dale and Stella moved their family in 1953, to Black Forest where they had a dairy farm, milking 100 head of Holstein twice a day. He helped start the Black Forest Saddle Club located on the Wolf Ranch. In between farm seasons, he did side jobs locally (building fences, working at the Air Force Academy, built block foundation for house being moved, and learned how to run electrical wiring with his good friend, Wilbur Thompson's help).Dale and Stella moved briefly to Fowler in 1963, and then to Fountain in 1965, and bought and irrigation farm raising hay. He worked on Ft. Carson planting trees (along with Buford) and helped his son-in-law installing carpet for several years, when he wasn't in the hay field. He helped start the Fountain Riding and Roping Club at Metcalfe Park. In 1966, he started doing custom baling for the Bob Norris Ranch and continued doing that until his early 80's. Dale was very meticulous about the hay being just right for bailing, and the grandkids (Angie, Jason, Darrin) can attest to how many early morning hours might be spent waiting for the stem of hay to get dry enough to bale.Dale is survived by his two children, Buford (Gerry) Neugebauer of Cheraw, and Barbara (Ron) Soleau of Fountain; six grandchildren, Angie (Darrel) Hoss of Cheraw, Jason (Carol) Soleau of Fountain, Darrin Soleau of Fountain, Stephanie Spitz of Lamar, Lisha Neugebauer of La Junta and Brandon (Tara) Neugebauer of Swink; eight great-grandchildren, Kodey Hoss, Angelle Soleau, Ronnie and Sebastian Soleau, Bailey, Shay and Braley Spitz, Rhet Neugebauer and Ryker and Kynlee White; 3 great-great- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.Dale was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and all of his siblings: Gene Neugebauer, Elsie Crum, Josie Cooper, Hank Nengebauer, Al Neugebauer and a grandson, Lance Soleau. Per Dale's request, no services will be held. Online registry book is a www.dove-witt.com Memorial donations may be made to or First United Methodist Church of Fountain, P.O. Box 607, Fountain, Colorado 80817. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close