DALE FABRICIUS
September 24, 2019
Dale Fabricius passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2019 in Aurora, CO. He is survived by his wife, Gail, son, Jacob, father, Thomas, sisters, Dianne (Jack) Luberda, and Janet (Terry Tucker) Homeier, brother, Lee Fabricius, and neices, Hailee Fabricius, and Lauren (Nate) Hood, and their son, Eli. He is preceded in death by his mother, Darlene. Dale was a pilot with FedEx for nearly 25 years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 10am, at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO, with a reception to follow. Interment will be held after the reception at Sunset Memorial Gardens, at 3400 W. 28th Ave., Greeley, CO.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019