Dale Fabricius (1959 - 2019)
  • "We are praying for you Janet. I think, about you all the..."
    - Kathryn Slusser
  • "The news of Dale's passing was a blow to the heart. As a..."
    - Steve Phillips
  • "So sad to hear about Dale's death. I knew him at McChord..."
    - Michael Morgan
  • "The Sobotka Family: Steve, Judy, Sarah, Ashley and Breanna...."
    - JUDY SOBOTKA
  • "I also flew and knew Dale from FedEx and what I remember..."
    - Dan Benavidez
Service Information
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO
80014
(303)-745-4418
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
Obituary
Fabricius
DALE FABRICIUS
September 24, 2019
Dale Fabricius passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2019 in Aurora, CO. He is survived by his wife, Gail, son, Jacob, father, Thomas, sisters, Dianne (Jack) Luberda, and Janet (Terry Tucker) Homeier, brother, Lee Fabricius, and neices, Hailee Fabricius, and Lauren (Nate) Hood, and their son, Eli. He is preceded in death by his mother, Darlene. Dale was a pilot with FedEx for nearly 25 years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 10am, at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO, with a reception to follow. Interment will be held after the reception at Sunset Memorial Gardens, at 3400 W. 28th Ave., Greeley, CO.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details