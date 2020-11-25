Gray
DALE GRAY
January 31, 1957 November 12, 2020
There will never be another Dale Gray, So caring and positive in every way.
Married to Linda for 43 years, Had three children, several dogs, and few fears. "She's my best friend" he always said of his wife, "Every day is a good day" was his outlook on life.
He's survived by two boys - Brandon and Ryan Gray, His daughter Kelly, and family far away. Danny and Doug are his beloved kin, Always competing with jokes for the win. Cherished his granddaughters, Clara, Piper, and Bailey. They loved the "Earth Angel" unconditionally.
To have known this man is truly a treasure, A person so thoughtful and funny beyond measure. What a wonderful world, he always agreed. A man of simple pleasures, no ego, no greed. He loved listening to music, always sang along, He could name any artist, album, or song. He supported the Broncos - loved a good win. Watched cars race in circles again and again. Patience like no other, a twinkle in his eye, Had a gift for children, who all adored this guy.
So what are the lessons he wants us to live? No one is broken, take less than you give. Drive fast cars, American muscle, But brake for animals, no matter the hustle. Enjoy a walk on a sunny afternoon, Feed the bluejays and teach them to swoon. Find bonds with strangers by giving an ear, Make them a friend with each coming year.
Treat people equally - every single soul, Respect to all regardless of role. Tell a good joke, make someone smile. When someone's in need, go the extra mile. Give advice that's good, responses that are clever. Memories are the only things you truly have forever.
Carry Dale's memory forward by overcoming sorrow, And go live your days as if there's no tomorrow.
Born January 31st nineteen fifty seven, Passed November 12th and has joined the ranks in heaven.
A celebration of life will happen sometime next year, More information can be shared and found here: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/dale-gray/5781