1/1
Dale L. Tiry
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tiry
DALE L. TIRY
February 18,1932 August 23, 2020
Dale L. Tiry beloved husband, father and brother, passed away at home with his family, on August 23, 2020 in Gillette, WY.
He was born in Wann, OK on February 18,1932. He served in the U.S Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a dedicated Social Worker and worked for El Paso County Department of Social Services for over 25 years. Countless lives were touched through his work with children, seniors and daycare providers.
He is survived by his daughter Deborah (Tiry) McEntee (Dan) of Gillette, WY, son Danny Tiry (Doreen) of Colorado Springs; grandchildren Brenna, Desmond and Meghan; sister Sharolyn Jeffries and brother Gaylon Tiry of Tulsa, OK.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Walborn) Tiry and brothers Edwin and John Tiry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved