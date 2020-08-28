Tiry

DALE L. TIRY

February 18,1932 August 23, 2020

Dale L. Tiry beloved husband, father and brother, passed away at home with his family, on August 23, 2020 in Gillette, WY.

He was born in Wann, OK on February 18,1932. He served in the U.S Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a dedicated Social Worker and worked for El Paso County Department of Social Services for over 25 years. Countless lives were touched through his work with children, seniors and daycare providers.

He is survived by his daughter Deborah (Tiry) McEntee (Dan) of Gillette, WY, son Danny Tiry (Doreen) of Colorado Springs; grandchildren Brenna, Desmond and Meghan; sister Sharolyn Jeffries and brother Gaylon Tiry of Tulsa, OK.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Walborn) Tiry and brothers Edwin and John Tiry.







