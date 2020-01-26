Springer
DALE SPRINGER
November 6, 1925 January 16, 2020
Dale Maurice Springer passed away, Thurs. Jan. 16, 2020 at the age of 94. He is now reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Rose Mary Mintert Springer, who predeceased him in 2014. Dale will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a WWII veteran, serving in Germany as an infantry frontline scout. He and Rose Mary were married on Oct. 4, 1924 and began a family while stationed at Fort Lewis, WA. Other stations included; Fort Richardson, Alaska and South Korea. Dale retired on October 1, 1964 as a Sgt. Major at Fort Carson and made Colorado Springs their permanent home. Dale and Rose Mary enjoyed years of camping and fishing. A slide show and Funeral Mass will be Jan. 30, 9:15am at St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument, CO. Military honors and burial will be 2:00pm at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020