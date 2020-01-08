Smith
DALE THOMAS SMITH
June 16, 1948 January 6, 2020
Dale T. Smith of Palmer Lake died on Monday, January 6, 2020 after a ten plus year struggle with COPD.
He was the first of two children born to Leonard Smith and Theresa Smith (both deceased). A native of Colorado, Dale grew up in Denver and Pueblo. He received his B.A. from what was then Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo in 1970. Dale served as the Marshal/Police Chief for the Town of Palmer Lake from 1975 to 2006. He enjoyed fishing, DIY projects, reading, and music. He served on many local governing boards for the surrounding community, both during his service period and upon retirement.
He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Pat; their two sons, Sean Smith of Fort Collins and Jason Smith of Denver; their daughter, Sarah of New York City; his sister, Pam (Chuck) Tynan of Fort Worth, Texas; and his step-mother, Phylis Smith of Colorado Springs; as well as her children and their families.
Memorial Mass, 11:00AM, Monday, January 13, 2020, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson Street, Monument, Colorado 80132, immediately followed by a reception in the St. Peter Parish Hall gym. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale's memory may be made to the Palmer Lake Library.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020