Memorial service 1:00 PM New Life Church-World Prayer Center 11005 Voyager Parkway Colorado Springs , CO

Prochnow

DAN KENDALL PROCHNOW

February 6, 1956 January 24, 2020

Dan Kendall Prochnow "Pop Pop", age 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, January 24, 2020.

He was born February 6, 1956 in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1974, Gustavus Adolphus College in 1978, and the

Dan practiced law in Minneapolis and Hutchinson, Minnesota. He was an entrepreneur in Colorado Springs with Pro Golf Discount, Mr. Sandless, and Elements Massage. He was involved in professional leadership for International Business Development at Compassion International and AFMIN (African Ministries). Most recently, Dan was Director of Safe Sport at USA Wrestling.

His civic leadership involvement included Hutchinson Jaycees, Christ the King Church, Crow River Golf Club, USGA Senior Open, First Tee Colorado Springs. He was a basketball and golf coach, and Lead Usher at New Life Downtown Church.

Dan was an avid golfer inheriting the craft from his dad, Bob, as the two of them shared Club Champion titles at Crow River Golf Club many times. Dan was a member of the Gustavus Golf Team where he was MIAC champion from 1976-1978 and was inducted into the Gustavus Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

Dan, above all else, was the biggest cheerleader of his family and a mentor to many. He spent every second he could with his daughters and their families. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and led his family with so much love and passion.

Dan is survived by his wife, Laura; daughters, Angie (Jordan), Kelsie (Joshua) and Hannah (Daniel); brother, Scott Prochnow; sister, Jeremy Phillips; grandchildren, Maxwell, Tilly, Junah, Bindi, Kaizen, Emarie and Mawson; and the Akerman-Turner families of South Africa.

Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020, New Life Church-World Prayer Center, 11005 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921.

Dan's Birthday Party will follow at 2:00PM, New Life Church Main Cafeteria.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dan and Laura Prochnow's GoFundMe or directly to the family to distribute in Dan's honor.







