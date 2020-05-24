BishopDANA L. BISHOPOctober 21, 1959 May 15, 2020Dana L. Bishop, born October 21, 1959 in Geneva, New York passed away on May 15, 2020 at home. The son of P. Richard "Dick" Bishop and Donna (Corey, Bishop) Kortemeyer married the love of his life, Eva (White) Bishop, on December 8, 1990 and is also survived by his cherished niece, Shelby Bishop. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.Dana is preceded in death by his beloved brother, Corey L. Bishop, his father P. Richard "Dick" Bishop, his admired and respected step father Col. Henry "Kort" Kortemeyer, and grandparents Wilford & Doris Corey and Stewart & Lenore Bishop.Dana will be interned at Monument Cemetery at a private family ceremony.