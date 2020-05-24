Dana L. Bishop
1959 - 2020
Bishop
DANA L. BISHOP
October 21, 1959 May 15, 2020
Dana L. Bishop, born October 21, 1959 in Geneva, New York passed away on May 15, 2020 at home. The son of P. Richard "Dick" Bishop and Donna (Corey, Bishop) Kortemeyer married the love of his life, Eva (White) Bishop, on December 8, 1990 and is also survived by his cherished niece, Shelby Bishop. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.
Dana is preceded in death by his beloved brother, Corey L. Bishop, his father P. Richard "Dick" Bishop, his admired and respected step father Col. Henry "Kort" Kortemeyer, and grandparents Wilford & Doris Corey and Stewart & Lenore Bishop.
Dana will be interned at Monument Cemetery at a private family ceremony.




Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
7195908922
