Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Henry Teas II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teas

DANIEL HENRY TEAS II

March 23, 1929 June 28, 2019

Daniel Henry Teas II, 90, died peacefully on Friday (June 28, 2019) at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL.

He was born March 23, 1929 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Dwight and Dorothy Normington Teas. He married Patricia Maguire on June 4, 1955, in Sea Cliff, New York. She preceded him in death, as did his parents and sister, Sally Teas Sorenson.

Dan is survived by his children, David (Laura) Teas, Charleston, SC; Molly Teas, Washington, DC; Virginia (John) Gill, Bloomington, IL; and Christopher (Jennifer) Teas, Charlotte, NC; and seven grandchildren: Matthew and William Gill; Sam and Sophie Boorstin; and CJ, Max, and Madeleine Teas. Three nieces and a nephew also survive: Kren Sorenson, Jennifer Sorenson, Sarah Urycki, and Robert Sorenson.

Dan was a 1951 graduate of Lawrence University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta and Mace. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator-bombardier in Korea and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1953. While in Korea, he also organized an English language school. Dan then joined his father as a partner in the insurance business he founded in 1922, The Teas Company. Dan became a leader in the life insurance industry, earning CLU and ChFC designations and a master's degree in Financial Services. He was a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table and the author of numerous industry articles on life insurance and estate planning.

In Wisconsin Rapids, Dan served as president of the South Wood County Economic Development Corporation, which created the industrial park. In Colorado Springs, where he and Pat moved in 1981, Dan founded the Colorado Springs Telecommunication Study Group. He was a member of Downtown Rotary and the Broadmoor Golf Club.

Dan's love of the outdoors was nurtured during summers as a camper and counselor at Tesomas, Manito-wish, and Cheley camps. He shared this love with his family on the lakes, streams, and slopes of Wisconsin and Colorado. His intellectual curiosity led him to embrace new ideas and new technologies, and his clever wit brought smiles to people's faces. He believed in the transformative power of travel. Traveling with Pat was his favorite activity and he encouraged everyone to explore the wider world. He loved airplanes, The New York Times, Paris, and hot fudge sundaes.

The family wishes to thank Westminster Village, Dan's home since 2009, especially the staff at Martin Health Center, for providing skillful and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Teas Family Library Fund, Lawrence University, 711 E. Boldt Way, Appleton, WI 54911. Services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday, Oct 19, 2019.





TeasDANIEL HENRY TEAS IIMarch 23, 1929 June 28, 2019Daniel Henry Teas II, 90, died peacefully on Friday (June 28, 2019) at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL.He was born March 23, 1929 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Dwight and Dorothy Normington Teas. He married Patricia Maguire on June 4, 1955, in Sea Cliff, New York. She preceded him in death, as did his parents and sister, Sally Teas Sorenson.Dan is survived by his children, David (Laura) Teas, Charleston, SC; Molly Teas, Washington, DC; Virginia (John) Gill, Bloomington, IL; and Christopher (Jennifer) Teas, Charlotte, NC; and seven grandchildren: Matthew and William Gill; Sam and Sophie Boorstin; and CJ, Max, and Madeleine Teas. Three nieces and a nephew also survive: Kren Sorenson, Jennifer Sorenson, Sarah Urycki, and Robert Sorenson.Dan was a 1951 graduate of Lawrence University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta and Mace. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator-bombardier in Korea and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1953. While in Korea, he also organized an English language school. Dan then joined his father as a partner in the insurance business he founded in 1922, The Teas Company. Dan became a leader in the life insurance industry, earning CLU and ChFC designations and a master's degree in Financial Services. He was a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table and the author of numerous industry articles on life insurance and estate planning.In Wisconsin Rapids, Dan served as president of the South Wood County Economic Development Corporation, which created the industrial park. In Colorado Springs, where he and Pat moved in 1981, Dan founded the Colorado Springs Telecommunication Study Group. He was a member of Downtown Rotary and the Broadmoor Golf Club.Dan's love of the outdoors was nurtured during summers as a camper and counselor at Tesomas, Manito-wish, and Cheley camps. He shared this love with his family on the lakes, streams, and slopes of Wisconsin and Colorado. His intellectual curiosity led him to embrace new ideas and new technologies, and his clever wit brought smiles to people's faces. He believed in the transformative power of travel. Traveling with Pat was his favorite activity and he encouraged everyone to explore the wider world. He loved airplanes, The New York Times, Paris, and hot fudge sundaes.The family wishes to thank Westminster Village, Dan's home since 2009, especially the staff at Martin Health Center, for providing skillful and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Teas Family Library Fund, Lawrence University, 711 E. Boldt Way, Appleton, WI 54911. Services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday, Oct 19, 2019. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close