Conboy

DANIEL J. CONBOY

April 27, 1947

July 3, 2020

Daniel Joseph Conboy, 73, departed this life on July 3, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, after a brief illness. Dan was born in Denver, to James and Jeanne (Mulligan) Conboy on April 27, 1947.

Dan spent most of his childhood on the Air Force Academy where he developed strong, lifelong friendships with classmates. After graduating from Air Academy High School, Dan enlisted in the Marine Corps serving from 1967 to 1971. Dan graduated from Western State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education.

He taught/coached for over 20 years in Montrose, Falcon and Colorado Springs schools. He married Christine Wuerslin in 1974 and his first son, Ryan, was born in 1977. As a single father, Dan dedicated his every moment to Ryan. Where Dan was, Ryan was right beside him.

While attending Colorado College, he met his current wife, Sally Necklason, and they were married in November, 1998. His second son, Sean, was born in 2000. He has spent the last 20 years teaching Sean the same life lessons that he shared with Ryan. Dan was a singularly unique person - he loved people and enjoyed talking to everyone he met. No one was ever a stranger to him, calling everyone he met, friend.

He was blessed with a tremendous artistic ability and if you were able to rescue one of his watercolor paintings, pen & ink drawings or even a sketch before he tore it up, consider yourself lucky! Dan lived by the words and teachings of his dad - "always be a giver, never a taker" and his sons live by the same mantra.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, sister Erin, grandparents, and several aunts/uncles. He is survived by his wife, Sally, his sons Sean and Ryan, daughter-in-law Jessica and his two beautiful granddaughters Marli and Willa; brothers Kevin, Brian and Conan; sisters Dineen (Tim) Hass, and Megan; brother-in-law Gregg; nieces Jill, Cammie and Ginny and nephew Micky; aunts Helen Himstreet and Kathleen Fuerborn; Uncle Clyde DeBello and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Corona pandemic.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store