Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Winter

DANIEL JAMES WINTER

October 18, 1946 April 12, 2019

Daniel James Winter, 72, of Colorado Springs, CO joined his Lord in Heaven on April 12, 2019.

Dan was born on October 18, 1946 in Saginaw, MI to Carl and Sophia (Lacko) Winter. He was the second of four siblings. Dan was baptized and confirmed at Zion of Iva Lutheran Church in Hemlock, MI and had been a long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs.

Dan graduated from Hemlock High School in 1964 where he played football, basketball and golf. He followed his older brother to the United States Military Academy at West Point where he graduated in 1968 and went on to obtain a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah in 1973. Dan was honorably discharged from the Army as a Major after 10 years of service. After the military, he worked for United Technologies and then Honeywell before joining Classic Homes Real Estate Development as Vice President of Sales and Marketing until his retirement. His military service and later career moved Dan and his family around the world including Germany and Belgium, and to several states. Dan had a servant's heart and gave to the community in many ways. He was the current Board Chair of Community Bible Study, Vice Chair of Hope and Home, Past Board Member of Pikes Peak United Way, Past Board Member of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, served on the Board of the Energy Resource Center and as a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church.

On June 8, 1969 Dan married Patricia Ann

Dan is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years Patty; two daughters, Kerri (Brian) Scherer of Winston-Salem, NC and Erin (David) Dettoni of Munich, Germany; four grandchildren Sophia and Ava Claire Scherer, and Ryleigh and Grayson Dettoni; brother Chuck (Shelly)Winter USAFA '72 of Colorado Springs and sister Mary Douglas of Oscoda, MI, and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents Carl J. and Sophia Winter and his older brother Carl J. preceded him in death. The family will receive visitors during a viewing at Swan Law Funeral Directors on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 5pm. Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 11am. Dan will be laid to rest at West Point Cemetery on June 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's honor may be made to Community Bible Study, 790 Stout Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3802.







WinterDANIEL JAMES WINTEROctober 18, 1946 April 12, 2019Daniel James Winter, 72, of Colorado Springs, CO joined his Lord in Heaven on April 12, 2019.Dan was born on October 18, 1946 in Saginaw, MI to Carl and Sophia (Lacko) Winter. He was the second of four siblings. Dan was baptized and confirmed at Zion of Iva Lutheran Church in Hemlock, MI and had been a long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs.Dan graduated from Hemlock High School in 1964 where he played football, basketball and golf. He followed his older brother to the United States Military Academy at West Point where he graduated in 1968 and went on to obtain a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah in 1973. Dan was honorably discharged from the Army as a Major after 10 years of service. After the military, he worked for United Technologies and then Honeywell before joining Classic Homes Real Estate Development as Vice President of Sales and Marketing until his retirement. His military service and later career moved Dan and his family around the world including Germany and Belgium, and to several states. Dan had a servant's heart and gave to the community in many ways. He was the current Board Chair of Community Bible Study, Vice Chair of Hope and Home, Past Board Member of Pikes Peak United Way, Past Board Member of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, served on the Board of the Energy Resource Center and as a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church.On June 8, 1969 Dan married Patricia Ann Smith at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs. Dan cherished his time with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, golf, gardening and good food and wine. He will be remembered as a loving and hard-working husband, a compassionate and wise father, the best Papa ever to his grandchildren, and a faithful friend to all that had the privilege of knowing and working with him. Above all, Dan will be known as a man of God.Dan is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years Patty; two daughters, Kerri (Brian) Scherer of Winston-Salem, NC and Erin (David) Dettoni of Munich, Germany; four grandchildren Sophia and Ava Claire Scherer, and Ryleigh and Grayson Dettoni; brother Chuck (Shelly)Winter USAFA '72 of Colorado Springs and sister Mary Douglas of Oscoda, MI, and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents Carl J. and Sophia Winter and his older brother Carl J. preceded him in death. The family will receive visitors during a viewing at Swan Law Funeral Directors on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 5pm. Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 11am. Dan will be laid to rest at West Point Cemetery on June 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's honor may be made to Community Bible Study, 790 Stout Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3802. Funeral Home Swan-Law Funeral Directors

501 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80903

(719) 471-9900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close