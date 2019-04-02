Winograd
|
DANIEL "DAN" MARK WINOGRAD
June 9, 1948
March 20, 2019
The Honorable Daniel "Dan" Mark Winograd, 70, passed away in Silver Spring, MD, after a brief illness. Dan's heart will always be in Colorado, where he was born, married, raised four children, practiced law, and served for 22 years as a Magistrate for the 4th Judicial District. Born in Greeley, Colorado, Dan was a Boettcher Foundation Scholar and graduated from Colorado College in 1970. That same year, he married Denver native Jennifer "Jenny" Winograd who he met on an airplane over Europe. Dan earned his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, started his solo practice in 1978, and was appointed as a Magistrate in 1994. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for Legal Aid, spending time with his family, and reveled in every opportunity to educate his children and grandchildren about the law and argue politics.
Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years; brothers Terry, Ed, and Steve; children Eric, Melanie, Alex, and Rebecca; and his eight grandchildren. To honor Dan's life, donations may be made in his name to the Edwin F. Mandel Legal Aid Clinic at The University of Chicago Law School: https://www.law.uchicago.edu/clinics/mandel.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019