Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Mark Winograd. View Sign

Winograd

DANIEL "DAN" MARK WINOGRAD

June 9, 1948

March 20, 2019

The Honorable Daniel "Dan" Mark Winograd, 70, passed away in Silver Spring, MD, after a brief illness. Dan's heart will always be in Colorado, where he was born, married, raised four children, practiced law, and served for 22 years as a Magistrate for the 4th Judicial District. Born in Greeley, Colorado, Dan was a Boettcher Foundation Scholar and graduated from Colorado College in 1970. That same year, he married Denver native Jennifer "Jenny" Winograd who he met on an airplane over Europe. Dan earned his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, started his solo practice in 1978, and was appointed as a Magistrate in 1994. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for Legal Aid, spending time with his family, and reveled in every opportunity to educate his children and grandchildren about the law and argue politics.

Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years; brothers Terry, Ed, and Steve; children Eric, Melanie, Alex, and Rebecca; and his eight grandchildren. To honor Dan's life, donations may be made in his name to the Edwin F. Mandel Legal Aid Clinic at The University of Chicago Law School:





WinogradDANIEL "DAN" MARK WINOGRADJune 9, 1948March 20, 2019The Honorable Daniel "Dan" Mark Winograd, 70, passed away in Silver Spring, MD, after a brief illness. Dan's heart will always be in Colorado, where he was born, married, raised four children, practiced law, and served for 22 years as a Magistrate for the 4th Judicial District. Born in Greeley, Colorado, Dan was a Boettcher Foundation Scholar and graduated from Colorado College in 1970. That same year, he married Denver native Jennifer "Jenny" Winograd who he met on an airplane over Europe. Dan earned his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, started his solo practice in 1978, and was appointed as a Magistrate in 1994. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for Legal Aid, spending time with his family, and reveled in every opportunity to educate his children and grandchildren about the law and argue politics.Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years; brothers Terry, Ed, and Steve; children Eric, Melanie, Alex, and Rebecca; and his eight grandchildren. To honor Dan's life, donations may be made in his name to the Edwin F. Mandel Legal Aid Clinic at The University of Chicago Law School: https://www.law.uchicago.edu/clinics/mandel Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close