Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Daniel Merle Pontius. View Sign Service Information Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care 3627 Linden Avenue S.E. Grand Rapids , MI 49548 (616)-452-3006 Visitation 10:00 AM Peace Lutheran Church 830 North Cochran Charlotte , MI View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Peace Lutheran Church 830 North Cochran Charlotte , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pontius

DR. DANIEL MERLE PONTIUS

March 17, 1943 August 4, 2019

Dr. Daniel Merle Pontius, 76, died August 4, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. He was born March 17, 1943 in Canton, Ohio, the son of Paul and Martha Pontius.

He graduated from Hoover High School in North Canton, Ohio, in the class of 1961 and from Capital University in 1965 receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri in 1972. Dr. Pontius completed his internship and surgical residency at Martin Place Hospital in Madison Heights, Michigan.

In 1977, he moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to join Rocky Mountain Medical Arts as a general surgeon at Eisenhower Hospital. His medical practice continued at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Michigan, and at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrenceville, Illinois, until his retirement in 2013. Dr. Pontius was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and served on the Board at Zion Lutheran Church in Manistique, Michigan. He was a lover of all animals, enjoyed snowmobiling & snowmobile racing, and traveling in the motor home with his family. He was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dr. Pontius was very proud of his German heritage and joined the Pontius Family Association to continue to learn about his ancestors and "The Bridge Builder" surname.

Survivors include: wife, Judyann Pontius of Lansing, Michigan; daughter, Aimee (Christopher) Crespin of Peyton, Colorado; son, Ryan (Stephanie) Pontius of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Lindsey (Jason) Harper of Ann Arbor, Michigan; stepdaughter, Tama (Rich) Cunningham of Lansing, Michigan; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23 at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 830 North Cochran, Charlotte, Michigan. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dr. Pontius's life. Interment will take place in Canton, Ohio, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique, Lawrence County Humane Society in Lawrenceville, Jackson-Madison County Humane Society in Jackson, or Ingham County Animal Shelter in Lansing. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Daniel's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit:





PontiusDR. DANIEL MERLE PONTIUSMarch 17, 1943 August 4, 2019Dr. Daniel Merle Pontius, 76, died August 4, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. He was born March 17, 1943 in Canton, Ohio, the son of Paul and Martha Pontius.He graduated from Hoover High School in North Canton, Ohio, in the class of 1961 and from Capital University in 1965 receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri in 1972. Dr. Pontius completed his internship and surgical residency at Martin Place Hospital in Madison Heights, Michigan.In 1977, he moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to join Rocky Mountain Medical Arts as a general surgeon at Eisenhower Hospital. His medical practice continued at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Michigan, and at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrenceville, Illinois, until his retirement in 2013. Dr. Pontius was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and served on the Board at Zion Lutheran Church in Manistique, Michigan. He was a lover of all animals, enjoyed snowmobiling & snowmobile racing, and traveling in the motor home with his family. He was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the Ohio State Buckeyes.Dr. Pontius was very proud of his German heritage and joined the Pontius Family Association to continue to learn about his ancestors and "The Bridge Builder" surname.Survivors include: wife, Judyann Pontius of Lansing, Michigan; daughter, Aimee (Christopher) Crespin of Peyton, Colorado; son, Ryan (Stephanie) Pontius of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Lindsey (Jason) Harper of Ann Arbor, Michigan; stepdaughter, Tama (Rich) Cunningham of Lansing, Michigan; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23 at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 830 North Cochran, Charlotte, Michigan. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dr. Pontius's life. Interment will take place in Canton, Ohio, at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique, Lawrence County Humane Society in Lawrenceville, Jackson-Madison County Humane Society in Jackson, or Ingham County Animal Shelter in Lansing. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Daniel's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close