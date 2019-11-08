Uffelman
DANIEL PATRICK UFFELMAN
March 11, 1984 November 5, 2019
Daniel Patrick Uffelman was born March 11, 1984 in Falls Church, Virginia and passed away November 5, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado at the age of 35.
A resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Daniel is survived by his wife Molly; sons, Logan Uffelman and Cameron Reimers; daughter, Madelynne Reimers; his parents, Ken and Cheryl Uffelman; brothers Kevin and Michael; parents-in-law, Mike and Barbara Anders; brother and sister in-law Ben and Camille Anders.
Daniel attended Oakton High School in Vienna, Virginia and Purdue University where he received a B.S and M.S in Aerospace Engineering. He moved to Colorado in 2008, where he was an engineer at Northrop Grumman.
Memorial Service, 2:00PM Saturday November 9, 2019 at The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the .
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019