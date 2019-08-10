Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Memorial service 9:30 AM New Life Church-World Prayer Center 11005 Voyager Parkway Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wallick USAF

LT COL DANIEL PAUL WALLICK USAF

April 24, 1978

July 28, 2019

Daniel, a man with a clean heart before the Lord, had a face-to-face encounter with the King of Kings on the top of Challenger Mountain beginning July 23, 2019.

Dan loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart, and he was a rare gem who resembled Christ in word and deed. Dan was a self-sacrificing, strong and gentle leader to his wife, Danita; and a humble, playful, prayerful father for his daughters, Celia and Evelyn. He loved dancing with his girls. Dan was a respectful and fun-loving son to his parents, Paul and Anita Wallick and his in-laws, Greg and Julia Stewart. He loved to share adventures with his whole family, including his brothers, Andy and Aaron and their families and Danita's entire family. He enjoyed skiing, hiking, yolo boarding, wood working, camping, and family wrestling. Dan was our anchor and our joy.

Dan was born in Houston, Texas and graduated ROTC from the University of Southern California. He served his country as an Air Force Acquisitions Officer for 19 years, stationed in Boston, Japan, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska and back to Colorado, and he deployed to the middle east.

His heart is to raise others up into the adventure, life, and love God has for them. We rest assured his story and ministry is not over. Well done, good and faithful one.

Memorial Service, 9:30AM, Monday, August 12, 2019, New Life Church-World Prayer Center, 11005 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel's memory may be made to financially support the volunteer men and women at Saguache and Custer County Search and Rescue, who risked their lives to find Dan:







