July 7, 2019

Daniel R Czajkowski, 87, of Monument Colorado passed away at home on July 7, 2019.

He was born in Wauwatosa, WI and was the second son of Joseph W. and Charlotte (Chojnacki) Czajkowski of Lac Du Flambeau, WI, who preceded him in death along with his older brother, Joe of Menomonee Falls, WI.

After graduating Bayview High School in Milwaukee, WI, he captained sailboats on Lake Michigan, played baseball and softball and was drafted to play for the Chicago White Sox as a catcher. He then served our country in the US Air Force during the

Surviving are his wife and children and his loving sister, Geraldine Czajkowski of Hartland, WI.

A private family gathering for a memorial service will be held at a later date.

If you would like to make a donation in Dan's name, please do so to:







