SFC DANIEL RICHARD HAMILTON US ARMY, (RET.)
1935 - 2020
SFC DANIEL RICHARD HAMILTON, US ARMY, (RET.)
March 21, 1935 September 16, 2020
SFC Daniel Richard Hamilton US Army, (Ret.), 85, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away September 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born on March 21, 1935 to Oscar and Bertha Hamilton on the Southside of Chicago, IL, the oldest of four children.
After his graduation from Chicago Vocational High School (CVS) he enlisted into the United States Army in 1953. During Dan's military career he served two tours in Vietnam, the first was in 1967 with the 4th Infantry Division and the 2nd tour in 1970 with the 1st Cavalry. Among his military awards were the Bronze Star, 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters. His military service included many assignments over 22 years in Germany (Bad Kreuznach, Giessen, Hanau, Oberammergau), Vietnam, and Ft. Carson, Colorado.
Dan will be greatly missed by those that loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Eva; his brother Robert Hamilton; his eight children: Brigitte (Kevin) Brown, Gerhard (Rhonda) Hamilton, Barbara Dukart, Daniel Jr. (Christy) Hamilton, Cindy (Greg) Moler, Susie (Leo) Lloyd, Gabriele (Steve) Rouiller and William Hamilton; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and (2) bundles of joy on the way. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William, his sister Gail, and his son-in-law Donald Dukart.
With deepest respect for his wishes, Daniel was cremated and will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at a future date.
A ceremony with military honors to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
02:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
