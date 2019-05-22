Brown
DANIEL SATISH BROWN
April 2019
Daniel Satish Brown, 35, of Columbia, South Carolina, and previously of Denver, Colorado passed away unexpectedly in April 2019. Born November 30, 1983 in Calcutta, India.
Predeceased by his father, Raymond H. Brown. Survived by his mother, Grace (McFarland) and step-father, Bill Bennett; sister, Sunita (Marc) Steele; brother, Peter (Megan Heenan) Brown; nephew, Terry; niece, Julie; grandfather, Howard McFarland; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St., Colo. Spgs., CO on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11AM. Private ceremonies TBD in Rockford, IL and Columbia, SC. Send condolences to Beth Bennett, 3536 Shady Rock Dr., Colo. Spgs., CO 80920. Memorials can be made to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rd Ave. New York, NY 10017 or Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbot Ln, Colo. Spgs., CO 80905. To view a full obituary visit olsonfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019