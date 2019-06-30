Siegelman
DANIEL "ARCHIE" SIEGELMAN
March 19th, 1926 June 20th, 2019
Daniel "Archie" Siegelman passed away on Thursday June 20th, 2019. Archie was born in Bayonne, New Jersey on March 19th, 1926. He grew up in Jersey City. He served his country during World War II as an airborne radio operator in the United States Marine Corp. After his service he met and married Elinor. They started a family, son Steve and daughter Nancy. The family moved to El Paso, TX in 1969 and joined his brother Leon in his business. Archie avid golfer. In 2011, he and Elinor moved to Colorado Springs where they enjoyed their senior years at Liberty Heights with many friends. He will be remembered and missed as a loving husband, father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, and friend to all. He is survived by his loving wife Elinor, daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Joel Dorenfeld, son Steve Siegelman, Grandchildren Stacy and Adam, Great Grandchildren Ella, Kinley, Evan, and Owen and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, June 24th with Michael Freeman officiating. Donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019