Schofield

DANIELLE DENISE SCHOFIELD

September 24, 1971 July 31, 2020

Danielle Schofield passed from this world to the next following a long battle with mastocytosis. Danielle is remembered by all who knew her as a "force of nature". She was a relentless advocate for children. Danielle was a dramatic fountain of love, grace and song. Although challenged by the chronic disease, her selfless efforts to bless others gave her a win each and every day. Her enduring smile and infectious laugh could fill a room (and a house). She truly savored having her home filled with song and the bustle of her children and grandchildren. Danielle unconditionally opened her home with an "open door policy" to family, friends, and occasional strangers. As a strong woman of faith, Our Danielle had a perspective that life is meant to be lived to the fullest. Each day a gift not to be squandered. Each hour an opportunity to bless others. She was known for her encouragement notes, water color art, flowers, her greenhouse, reading books to kids, a flair for children's theater, and a dedication to inspiring "world changer" children. Every day was to celebrated, especially Christmas!

Danielle is survived by her husband Chris (who claims his marriage to Danielle was a joyous incredible journey); her children: Levi (and his wife Stephanie); Cody, and Joah. step-children: Skylar (and his wife Andrea and son Beckett), Shay (and her husband Stewart and sons Avery, Rayne and Soren). Her Mother Sandra Higley, Father Paul Higley, Brother Mark Higley (his wife Kristin and his sons Austin and Logan), Sister Cherith Steininger (her husband Brian and niece Clea and nephew Jersey).

Together we sing to answer the highest calling of our hearts as we are inspired by Danielle's strength and beauty

A virtual Tribute Video will drop on YouTube September 1st 2020

For those sharing Danielle's passion for kids please designate your donations to Evangelical Christian Academy Elementary Campus or ECA theater Department in memory of Danielle Schofield. Or support your favorite school teacher with a "blessing bag" of classroom supplies.







