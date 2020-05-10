Makris

DANNIE "AKA DAN OR BING" MAKRIS

October 18, 1936 April 22, 2020

He was a first-generation Greek American, born on October 18, 1936 in Salida, CO to Pete & Emma (Lucero) Makris. He joins his parents in heaven & four brothers on April 22, 2020 after fighting Stage 4 Lung Cancer.

He graduated from Salida High School in 1955, received his B.A. in Industrial Arts & Physical Education in 1973 & a M.A. in Parks Management in 1983 from Adams State University.

On April 28, 1968, he married Sharon Loudenburg in Salida, CO.

He was drafted by the Army serving from 1959-1961. He was an elite whitewater kayaker winning three National Championships & representing the USA in the 1963 World Kayaking Championships in Austria. In 1969, he did kayak stunts for a Lassie series.

He was employed at Woodland Park High School from 1973-2000 as an Industrial Arts & Drafting Teacher, Coach, Drivers Ed Instructor & a Student Council Sponsor. He coached football (25), cross country (4), basketball (12) & track (40+) yrs.

His students described him as someone 'larger than life', inspirational & someone who pushed them to be better & live a fuller life. He created a Christmas wonderland for the community to enjoy with his signature Makris train.

Dan is survived by his Sister Agnes (John) Toews wife Sharon, Son Todd (Jennie), Daughters Nikki & Kirsten, Grand Children, Cory, Cassie (Chris) Krance, & Carrie (Matt Hruska), Nephews Pete and Frank (& Families), & Niece Barbara.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Woodland Park, CO this summer.







