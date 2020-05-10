Makris
DANNIE "AKA DAN OR BING" MAKRIS
October 18, 1936 April 22, 2020
He was a first-generation Greek American, born on October 18, 1936 in Salida, CO to Pete & Emma (Lucero) Makris. He joins his parents in heaven & four brothers on April 22, 2020 after fighting Stage 4 Lung Cancer.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1955, received his B.A. in Industrial Arts & Physical Education in 1973 & a M.A. in Parks Management in 1983 from Adams State University.
On April 28, 1968, he married Sharon Loudenburg in Salida, CO.
He was drafted by the Army serving from 1959-1961. He was an elite whitewater kayaker winning three National Championships & representing the USA in the 1963 World Kayaking Championships in Austria. In 1969, he did kayak stunts for a Lassie series.
He was employed at Woodland Park High School from 1973-2000 as an Industrial Arts & Drafting Teacher, Coach, Drivers Ed Instructor & a Student Council Sponsor. He coached football (25), cross country (4), basketball (12) & track (40+) yrs.
His students described him as someone 'larger than life', inspirational & someone who pushed them to be better & live a fuller life. He created a Christmas wonderland for the community to enjoy with his signature Makris train.
Dan is survived by his Sister Agnes (John) Toews wife Sharon, Son Todd (Jennie), Daughters Nikki & Kirsten, Grand Children, Cory, Cassie (Chris) Krance, & Carrie (Matt Hruska), Nephews Pete and Frank (& Families), & Niece Barbara.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Woodland Park, CO this summer.
DANNIE "AKA DAN OR BING" MAKRIS
October 18, 1936 April 22, 2020
He was a first-generation Greek American, born on October 18, 1936 in Salida, CO to Pete & Emma (Lucero) Makris. He joins his parents in heaven & four brothers on April 22, 2020 after fighting Stage 4 Lung Cancer.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1955, received his B.A. in Industrial Arts & Physical Education in 1973 & a M.A. in Parks Management in 1983 from Adams State University.
On April 28, 1968, he married Sharon Loudenburg in Salida, CO.
He was drafted by the Army serving from 1959-1961. He was an elite whitewater kayaker winning three National Championships & representing the USA in the 1963 World Kayaking Championships in Austria. In 1969, he did kayak stunts for a Lassie series.
He was employed at Woodland Park High School from 1973-2000 as an Industrial Arts & Drafting Teacher, Coach, Drivers Ed Instructor & a Student Council Sponsor. He coached football (25), cross country (4), basketball (12) & track (40+) yrs.
His students described him as someone 'larger than life', inspirational & someone who pushed them to be better & live a fuller life. He created a Christmas wonderland for the community to enjoy with his signature Makris train.
Dan is survived by his Sister Agnes (John) Toews wife Sharon, Son Todd (Jennie), Daughters Nikki & Kirsten, Grand Children, Cory, Cassie (Chris) Krance, & Carrie (Matt Hruska), Nephews Pete and Frank (& Families), & Niece Barbara.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Woodland Park, CO this summer.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.