1/1
Lt. Col Dante Alighieri Valori
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dante's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valori (USAF, Ret.)
LT. COL DANTE ALIGHIERI VALORI (USAF, RET.)
January 11, 1933 September 7, 2020
Dante Alighieri Valori passed away quietly at home on September 7, 2020. Dante was a retired Lt. Col in the United States Air Force and was a fighter pilot in his early military career. He later served as an aide to the superintendent of the Air Force Academy. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at St. Thomas Seminary for 20 years.
In spite of Dante's successful careers, he considered his devotion to Jesus Christ and to his family as his highest priority. Dante is survived by his wife of 65 years, Diane, and his daughters, Donna, Paula, Deborah and son-in-law Duane. Also surviving him are his granddaughters, McKenzie, Jessica, Summer and Taylor. Donations can be sent to Southwest Indian Foundation P.O. Box 86, Gallup, New Mexico 87302-0001.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved