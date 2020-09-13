Valori (USAF, Ret.)LT. COL DANTE ALIGHIERI VALORI (USAF, RET.)January 11, 1933 September 7, 2020Dante Alighieri Valori passed away quietly at home on September 7, 2020. Dante was a retired Lt. Col in the United States Air Force and was a fighter pilot in his early military career. He later served as an aide to the superintendent of the Air Force Academy. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at St. Thomas Seminary for 20 years.In spite of Dante's successful careers, he considered his devotion to Jesus Christ and to his family as his highest priority. Dante is survived by his wife of 65 years, Diane, and his daughters, Donna, Paula, Deborah and son-in-law Duane. Also surviving him are his granddaughters, McKenzie, Jessica, Summer and Taylor. Donations can be sent to Southwest Indian Foundation P.O. Box 86, Gallup, New Mexico 87302-0001.