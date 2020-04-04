DeMio
LT COL DANTE C. DEMIO
October 01, 1928 March 28, 2020
Retired Army Lt Col Dante C. DeMio passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 in his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Caviola, Province of Belluno, Italy on October 01, 1928. He was the second of two children born to the late Augusto DeMio and Margherita-Virginia DeMio. He was preceded in passing by his wife Edith DeMio.
Dante graduated from the New Haven High School in New Haven, CT in 1947. After graduation he was admitted to the University of Connecticut and graduated in 1951 with a BSE in Civil Engineering. He went on to the University of Michigan where he completed an MSE in Civil Engineering in 1952. He enlisted in the US Army in 1953 as a Private then was later commissioned as an Officer in the US Army in 1956. He served the US Army for 23 years and toured in Germany, Vietnam, Korea and in the Continental United States during his Career. He retired as a decorated Lt. Colonel in 1976. In addition to his military service, he was a Civil Engineer until 1997. He taught Civil Engineering at Colorado Technical College (now at University).
He was very social and enjoyed spending time with family. He'd share many of his stories with anyone who would sit and listen. He enjoyed family vacations to Mississippi, Louisiana, Connecticut and Hawaii as well as sightseeing around Colorado.
He is survived by his three sons: Brooks (Robin) DeMio, Brian (Vicky A.) and Andrew DeMio, seven grandchildren Shawn (Karisa) Shaffer, Daniel (Nicole) Shaffer, Carissa Shaffer, Michael DeMio, Kymberlie DeMio, Dustin DeMio, Brandon (Megan) DeMio and two great-granddaughters Brooklen Shaffer and Cheyenne Shaffer.
A viewing will be held at Memorial Gardens, 3825 Airport Road on Saturday, April 4th from 2PM-3PM. Burial services have yet to be determined.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020