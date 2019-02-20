Danuta C. Mitchell

Mitchell
DANUTA C. MITCHELL
October 15, 1953 February 15, 2019
Danuta was born in Olesnica, Poland and passed away in Monument, Colorado. She was a registered nurse for many years.
She is survived by her mother Janina Malec; children, Konrad (Deloras) and Anne Marie; granddaughters Abygail and Aubrey; sisters Anna Slaba and Malgorzata Malec-Zaniewsk; and many friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, 2/22, 5-7pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave. On Saturday, 2/23 there will be viewing 8-9am, Rosary Service at 9am with a Prayer Service to follow at 9:30am, all at Swan Law. Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation at www.lungevity.org.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue | Colorado Springs, CO 80903 | (719) 471-9900
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 471-9900
