Mitchell
DANUTA C. MITCHELL
October 15, 1953 February 15, 2019
Danuta was born in Olesnica, Poland and passed away in Monument, Colorado. She was a registered nurse for many years.
She is survived by her mother Janina Malec; children, Konrad (Deloras) and Anne Marie; granddaughters Abygail and Aubrey; sisters Anna Slaba and Malgorzata Malec-Zaniewsk; and many friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, 2/22, 5-7pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave. On Saturday, 2/23 there will be viewing 8-9am, Rosary Service at 9am with a Prayer Service to follow at 9:30am, all at Swan Law. Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation at www.lungevity.org.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019