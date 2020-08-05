1/1
Dardenella Allmendinger
1942 - 2020
Allmendinger
DARDENELLA ALLMENDINGER
May 1, 1942 - July 4, 2020
Dardenella (Dart) Allmendinger passed away on July 4, 2020, at the age of 78, due to complications from liver cancer. The youngest of six children, Dart was born to Madge Miller Austin and Harold M. Austin, near Demming, NM. After moving to Carlsbad and finishing her education, Dart worked for Continental Airlines. Later, she settled in Colorado Springs, CO, where she became a home-builder and entrepreneur. She married Randy Allmendinger, a commodities broker, in 1986. Shortly afterward, Dart was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Fortunately, the disease progressed slowly over the decades, enabling Dart and her husband to enjoy a full and satisfying life. Even in later years, she never lost her beauty, her sense of humor, or her devotion to family. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, as well as by two of her siblings, Evelyn Austin Barger and Donald O. Austin, her stepchildren, Blake and Cindi Allmendinger, her niece Debbie Smith, and many other nieces and nephews.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
