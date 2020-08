Or Copy this URL to Share

IN LOVING MEMORY

REMINGO A SEGURA

AND

DARIA M SEGURA

8/24/2015 - 9/2/2015

Nine Days Apart

One we expected, the other not.

A love so powerful, who would've thought.

Our lives were changed, it broke our hearts.

We hugged then we lost you nine days apart.

Love from all your Children







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store