Decker

DARLEEN COLE DECKER

December 9, 1929 July 13, 2020

Darleen Viola was born December 9, 1929 to George M. and Opal Cole in Portis, Kansas. Darleen was raised by her mother in Cedar and graduated from high school in Harlan in 1947. Upon graduation, she attended summer school and began teaching in Harlan on an emergency certificate. In 1948, Darleen taught school in Dwight, Kansas where she met and married Joe McCaleb. Three daughters and one son were born to their marriage. Joe worked for an airline, their family moved often.

In Pueblo, Darleen completed a degree in elementary education from University of Southern Colorado in 1967. She taught in School District 60 until retirement in 1990. During those years, Darleen's children graduated from college--three became teachers and one a librarian. In 1976, she married Robert Decker. After retirement, the two of them moved to Manitou Springs, enjoyed traveling and their shared grandchildren. Darleen's son, Steven McCaleb, died from an unexpected heart problem in 1993. Robert Decker, her husband, died in 2007.

Darleen's faith and involvement in spiritual activities have been of prime importance to her. She was a member of Disciples of Christ Christian Church, Community Congregational Church in Manitou, and Gateway Presbyterian Church. Her greatest satisfactions are the years she spent as a teacher and her four children.

After her death on Monday, July 13, she is survived by her daughters, Joleen Crockett, Susan (Terry) Mason, Joyce (Robert) Cope; four grandchildren, Daniel Crockett, Amy (Doug) Crockett Weeks, Andrew Cope, Kyle Cope; and one great grandson, Liam Goetz.







