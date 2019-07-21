Blair
DARLENE ANN BLAIR
December 10, 1936 July 16, 2019
Darlene Ann Blair, born December 10, 1936, passed from this mortal life and joined her husband, Tom Blair in Heaven on July 16, 2019. She is survived and loved by her sons, Bill Blair, wife Paula and Bob Blair; sister, Helen Hying and niece, Kym Duea, husband, Mike and their family. She was also loved and honored by, Dale and Cheryl Holling and many, many dear friends.
Darlene and Tom, may you now and forever "stroll across Heaven together!"
