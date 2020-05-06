Darlene Ann Phillips
DARLENE "DEE" ANN PHILLIPS
April 28, 2020
Beloved wife and mother passed away on April 28, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, CO.
Dee is survived by her daughters; Deanna Livingston, Kimberlee Phillips and Michelle Schlack, 6 grandchildren, 4 great children and a loving extended family.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020.
