DARLENE "DEE" ANN PHILLIPS
April 28, 2020
Beloved wife and mother passed away on April 28, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, CO.
Dee is survived by her daughters; Deanna Livingston, Kimberlee Phillips and Michelle Schlack, 6 grandchildren, 4 great children and a loving extended family.
Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020.