WALKERDARLENE E. WALKERApril 27, 1945 October 11, 2020Darlene E. Walker, "NANA", 75 passed away Sunday evening October 11, 2020 in her daughter's home surrounded by her family. Darlene was diagnosed with Stage IV Colon Cancer in 2017. Her decision to forego any treatment and spend "Quality Time" with her daughters and family lasted 3 years and 1 month to the day. Her courage, strength, strong faith and trust in the Lord gave her this quality time of life that her Doctors could not believe based on her Diagnosis.Evelyn Darlene Walker was born April 27, 1945 in Hardin, Missouri to Arno and Cornelia Simpson. She graduated from Hardin High School in 1963. Following her sister to Colorado, she met and married Art Walker in 1965 in Limon, Colorado and they had two daughters. Together, they owned and operated a Charter Bus Service, Colorado Springs/Limon Transportation. In 1976 they sold the business and moved to Colorado Springs. Darlene went to work for Supperstein Steel, now Reliance Metal Center. She was a Credit Manager until her retirement in 2011. Darlene's passions were anything or any project involving her family. She always said, "I make a great Assistant". Her Deepest love was her family, gardening, coffee and Bronco's Football. She was loved by all her neighbors and adopting all children as "Nana" to them. Darlene always traveled back home to her Missouri roots for every H.S. Reunion to spend time with family and friends.Darlene is survived by her two daughters; Susan Walker (Karla King), Sharon Walker-Baginski (Joe), two grandchildren, Dillon (Jaleen) Cowles, Jordan Baginski (Paul Ellis) and one great grandchild (Jacob Ellis), sisters Jeanette Dorland, Ann Clevenger, brother Gary Simpson, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. Her companion and "BFF" Ed Cirbo, her Best Friend, Sandy Simpson and the Golden Retrievers that surrounded her with unconditional love, Lily, Bella, Huck, Jeter and Harper.Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; Arno and Cordelia Simpson, Art Walker, brother David Simpson, niece Cynthia Minick, sister-in-law Donna Simpson and brother-in-law Jack Campbell,There will be a viewing and time of fellowship in the Chapel at Swan Law Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15th from 5-7pm. Graveside Services and Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, October 16th at 11am for anyone who wishes to attend. Open House reception following at Susan's home; 4108 Pianta Dr. Colorado Springs, CO. 80918.The family wishes to extend the most heartfelt gratitude to Rebekah Price, NP and her entire team at Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and Dr. Susan Matthews.Memorial Contributions in Darlene's memory can be made to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.Whenever you were leaving after visiting with Darlene she would always say, "I'm always here till closing time". That closing time has come. Mom has headed "down the hallway" to her forever home! We Love you A Bushel and A Peck and a Hug around the Neck! Thank you for being the Best Mom, Nana, Sister and Friend anyone could ever ask for.