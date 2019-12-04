Johnson
DARLENE JOHNSON
March 18, 1930 November 29, 2019
Darlene Clarice Johnson was born in Gregory, SD on March 18, 1930 to Clarence and Libby Hansen. She passed away peacefully in Colorado Springs, CO on November 29, 2019.
She graduated from Gregory High School in 1947 and from the University of South Dakota in 1951.
Dar, as she was known by family and friends, spent 19 years teaching elementary students in District 11 at Audubon and Ivywild schools. Prior to that she had taught for three years in Lincoln, NE.
She married Milton Johnson in Colorado Springs in 1961. Milt was a pharmacist at the Broadmoor Drug in the Broadmoor Hotel for nearly 40 years.
Dar took early retirement in 1974 after a fall. The chronic pain remained with her the rest of her life. She was determined not to let that inhibit her almost daily walks until recent years made that more difficult.
Milt and Dar loved to travel and took many trips together. They often traveled with Dar's mother, Libby, to Florida. Milt and Dar also enjoyed traveling to the Colorado mountains where they spent many weekends before Milt's passing in 2006.
Dar liked to read, walk and garden. In recent years she enjoyed taking car rides with her wonderful caregivers.
Dar is survived by nephews Brian, Blake and Craig Werner and John Hertel and their families.
Per her request, no service will be held.
Memorial contributions can be made to New Century Hospice in Colorado Springs or the .
Published in The Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019